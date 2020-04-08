Monroe County officials take part in food distribution

GAP MILLS, WV (WVNS) — Counties throughout the Mountain State are working diligently to keep their community fed while the stay at home order is in place.

Monroe County held their second Mobile Food Pantry on April 8, 2020 in Gap Mills. In the week prior, they helped feed more than 850 people.

Executive Director of the Monroe County Coalition for Children and Families, Michelle McFall, said they moved to a different part of the county so they could help those with limited access to transportation.

“Monroe county is a wonderful county to live in and feeding people is very important to us,” McFall said. “We have lots of low income families and lots of grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, and they need support. Many of them live on $700 a month.”

The food boxes came from The Mountaineer Food Bank. Produce came from farms around the county and milk was given from the Monroe County Board of Education.