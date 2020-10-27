Monroe County residents will vote to change alcohol sale time on Sundays

UNION, WV (WVNS) — As we continue to highlight key races this election, 59News is also highlighting other items on the ballots. In Monroe County, residents will get to vote yes or no to a question about liquor sales.

County Commissioner Kevin Man said the question on the ballot will ask community members if they want to move the time of liquor sales from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m. on Sundays. Man said this will benefit places like the Peterstown Golf Course, which has golfers on the course early in the morning.

