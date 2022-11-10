LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS)– During the month of October, students in Monroe County Schools enjoyed fresh ground beef in some of their meals.

This beef was grown and processed locally in Monroe County. In the near future, students at the Monroe County Technical Center will be processing this ground beef into hamburger patties for all students.

“My students, they will have the opportunity,” said teacher Mitchell Boone. “We’ll get the hamburger in and they’ll have the experience of actually being able to make those in the patties, get them packaged and get them processed.”

Boone said the inspiration came from other counties doing the same within their schools.