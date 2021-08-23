Monroe County students head back to school, wearing masks

UNION,WV (WVNS) — Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 was the first day of school for several counties, including Monroe County.

But for Monroe County, back to school does not mean back to business as usual. The Board of Education decided to require masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff. This rule only applies when the county is red or orange on the map, which it currently is.

Still, administrators were excited for a new school year.

“There is some excitement kids are glad to be here teachers and employees are certainly glad to have students back, we are just excited and looking forward to a great school year,” said Joetta Vasile, Monroe County Schools Superintendent.

Administrators hope everyone in the county will work together to change the county’s color on the map.

