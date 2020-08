UNION, WV (WVNS) — People wanting to get tested for COVID-19 in Monroe County can do so for free.

Free COVID-19 testing is being offered at the Monroe Health Center in Union. That address is 200 Health Center Drive, Union, 24983.

There is no appointment needed to take advantage of this opportunity. Testing will be held from 10 a.m. until Noon on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

If you have any questions, contact the Monroe Health Center at 304-772-3046.