CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Greater Beckley Christian came into the state tournament as the seven seed, but they proved in the first round of the state tournament a seed does not matter.

The Crusaders faced off against the two seed, the Man Hillbillies, Man came out rolling early and went into the half up 38-26. By the way Man was shooting, 77% in the 2nd quarter it seemed like it was going to be a difficult task to make a come back.

However, the halftime speech worked. Crusaders Head Coach Justin Arvon said at the half they worked out some kinks and tried to get back to their normal offense.

“We were able to refocus at half. We did a little bit of different things on the offensive end, started getting back to our initial offense. Setting good screens moving the ball around the perimeter which opened up some attack lanes for our guards. When these guys are able to get down hill and make some plays we are extremely hard to defend,” Arvon said.

When his guards had open lanes good things happened. Kendrick Wilson finished with 20 points and Kaden Smallwood finished with 18, John Rose was right behind them with 11 points. Smallwood said at half they had been in this situation before, down by a dozen so they knew what they had to do.

“We were down at halftime 12 points and we always preach to keep going. and just turn it up even more just coming out of half time when we are down and we have been in that position a lot so that prepared us for this moment,” Smallwood said.

The Crusaders also outrebounded Man 33 to 30 which usually means good things.

It was a tie ball game 46-46 to start the 4th quarter, Man pulled away with just under minutes left to play 55-49. Wilson ended up at the free throw line and made 2 crucial free throws, it was game over from there. The Crusaders took advantage of the foul line, made a jumper and a layup and sealed the deal.

Greater Beckley Christian defeated Man 63-57. They will face Tucker County Thursday at 11:15 in the morning. Arvon said he knows that game is going to be a tough battle.

“It is going to be a battle, they are blue collard-type kids they are a good size, they have some shooters and they are a motion offense. it is tough to guard it,” Arvon said.