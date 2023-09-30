MONTCALM, WV (WVNS)– The Montcalm High School golf team hit new strides this year by placing high in regionals and sending one player to states.

The golf team consists of 5 players, most of which began their golfing journey in middle school. The players for the most recent 2023 season are Rocky Frye, Landon Casey, Aidan Lambert, Carson Austin and William Herring.

They placed second and third in multiple golf match competitions, earned low medalist awards in the male and female category and placed fifth as a team in regionals- among other achievements.

Rocky Frye said he is excited to compete in state championships next week, and Head Golf Coach Richard Austin said he is very proud of the team’s performance.

“It feels amazing. This is my first year trying and my first year going, I mean that’s the best you can do, right? I’ll just go up there and try to win,” said Frye.

Coach Austin added, “They have really set personal goals to work hard and I’m very proud of them.”

Coach Austin also hopes the team will continue to grow and they will place even higher in their next season.