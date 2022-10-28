MONTCALM, WV (WVNS)–One local school in Mercer County received a grant, giving them access to new musical instruments.

Montcalm High School received a $40,000 grant from VH1’s Save The Foundation on Friday, October 28, 2022. The grant will give students new instruments and equipment for the music and band department.

Chiho Feindler, the foundation’s Chief Program Officer said this program aims to get more students interested in music education.

“In many other students and myself as living proof, that it was music for me. So, I think just giving the opportunity and again, access and equity in music education and really the public education and school life for the students is really important,” Feindler said.

Austin Bolden, Montcalm’s Band Director said his goal is to try to get over 100 students in the band with the help of this grant.