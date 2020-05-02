MOPs International hosting virtual meetings during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPs) was created to offer resources to mothers of young children around the world. Normally able to meet in person, the COVID-19 pandemic is making face to face communication difficult.

CEO of MOPS International, Mandy Arioto, said they are now offering virtual meetings.

“I think it’s essential for us to have each other and have a virtual connection so we don’t feel isolated and alone and we can hear other women say yeah I’m experiencing the same exact thing,” Arioto said. “When it normalizes like that when we recognize we’re not the only one who are having all these big feelings it really helps us navigate this situation so much better.”

To sign up for MOPs you can visit MOPs International.