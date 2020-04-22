MOPS International providing free resources to moms during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While schools remain closed, MOPS International is offering free courses and programs for mothers during the COVID-19 pandemic. MOPS stands for Mothers of Preschoolers. The group was created to provide resources to moms of young kids around the world.

CEO of MOPS, Mandy Arioto, said during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are offering everything from home schooling tips, to fun family activities.

“Whether it’s to help with mental health, yourself or your kids,” Arioto said. “Home schooling resources because so many of us are home schooling and we’ve never done this before. All sorts of resources for activities and connecting wit friends, and working on relationships or just fun activities for your families.”

For links to their resources, visit MOPS International.