More boat patrols will be out for holiday weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With many people out celebrating the fourth of July near, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration is warning people about the dangers of alcohol.

Operation Dry Water is a national effort which encourages people to practice safer boating and increases enforcement on the water.

This will be taking place until Sunday, July 4, 2021 with the goal to keep everybody safe. Extra boat controls will be on lakes across the state to make sure people are staying safe.

Back in 2020, more than 200 warnings were issued and four people were arrested for boating under the influence.

Gig Robinson is a spokesperson with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control.

“We are making sure that people are following the rules and staying safe and no one is boating under the influence,” Robinson said.



Robinson said people should also be mindful of drinking while doing other activities. He recommended having a designated skipper if you plan on going out on a boat.