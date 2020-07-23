More parents considering to homeschool due to COVID-19 concerns

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — Superintendents across southern West Virginia are releasing their back to school plans. Although things are still uncertain, some parents are sure they do not want their child going back to school.

Jamie Buckland is a mom who homeschooled all four of her children. She said people are reaching out to her, asking for her advice.

“As soon as COVID-19 shut down the schools in the spring, we started hearing from parents who were asking questions about how to transition from public school to now homeschooling,” Buckland said.

Buckland said some parents are worried about their children catching the virus at school, while others are worried about what the classroom may look like if their students return. Buckland added some people enjoyed having their children home with them when school was closed in the spring.

“Some people are finding the silver lining in kind of being forced to bring their children home and are going to continue that path. Whether it’s through a virtual public school or actually choosing a homeschool curriculum. They are going to choose to not send their child back,” Buckland explained.

With more parents choosing to homeschool, Buckland said it is important to remember one thing.

“To not try to recreate school at home. Just to realize you are going to work around doing your laundry, and making their meals, and you still have to manage your home while simultaneously getting some school work done,” Buckland said.