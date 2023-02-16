FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT: For western Wyoming, western Raleigh, Fayette, and Nicholas Counties until 7:30PM, Thursday, February 16th.

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT: For Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, & western Pocahontas County until late Thursday night.

Flood Warning means flooding is happening or will happen shortly. Monitor creek and stream levels closely. Those in low lying areas should monitor rain and water levels and be prepared to move to higher ground.

Flood Watch means conditions are right for flooding to happen but is not currently happening and those in these areas should monitor the situation closely.

STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR ALL 55 WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES FOR HIGH WATER AND MUDSLIDE RISKS.

Tonight part two of our stormy day pushes in as a cold front makes its way across the region. Despite a break in the rain late evening, heavy rain will move back in causing standing water on roadways and smaller creeks to swell. Watch for runoff covering roads and don’t drive over flooded roadways. Winds will pick up as well gusting 25-30mph with stronger winds possible with a thunderstorm or two. Severe weather risk remains low but downed trees are possible. Temps tumble after midnight into the 30s as snow flakes start to fly. Watch for icy spots pre-dawn of your Friday.

Friday will feel more like winter as we struggle our way into the 30s by the afternoon. Snow showers early on for all won’t amount to much but temps near freezing will certainly make for some slick travel early on. As the sunrises, snow chances shift towards the northeast into Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Only the higher elevations (above 2,800 feet) will see snow accumulations of a grassy coating early on. Despite cloudy skies, road temps should warm enough in the afternoon for wet roads. Clouds begin to clear late into Friday evening. Overnight lows will once again drop below freezing creating slick travel.

Saturday sunshine returns as we once again warm back up into the mid and upper 40s. A brisk wind will certainly make it feel cooler. The clear skies will carry us into our Sunday.

Sunday is another comfortable day as southwest winds take control helping many of us push into the mid 50s! The exception will be the higher mountain tops who will push into the mid and upper 40s.

Monday offers a good start with sunshine and temps warming up nicely from a frosty pre-dawn. From the 30s into the low 50s by the afternoon we’ll see a few clouds filtering in around dinnertime. Temps remain in the 40s until midnight when showers are expected to push in and last through Tuesday. Overnight lows stay above freezing for most in the upper 30s.

Tuesday a weak system pushes in with off and on showers most of the day. A good soaking rain for sure. Between breaks of showers, some sunshine will help push us near the 50 degree mark as shower begin to fade by late evening. Overnight lows look to remain mild enough we won’t see an icing issue overnight.

In your extended forecast, we become a bit more unsettled with rain chances increasing for each day. At least for those that aren’t a fan of winter weather, we do remain mild with temps running well above average.



TONIGHT:

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, windy. Temps fall fast after midnight into the 30s by Fri AM.

FRIDAY

Winter returns. Snow showers, windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine returns. Brisk & breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine and warmer! Highs back in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy. Iso. shower possible. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Hit and miss showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain, rumbles, and wind. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Iso showers AM. Clearing PM. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Cooler but drier. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Sunny, chilly. Highs in the 30s.