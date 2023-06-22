Thursday we await the arrival of a warm front which will keep shower chances alive this afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder mid-day possible but we’ll see a similar day to Wednesday with light to moderate showers off and on. As our warm front lifts north, a few showers remain tonight making for another damp and cool evening as temps struggle to make their way to the upper 60s for highs with overnight lows near the lower 60s. Aside from puddles on roadways for the evening commute, our flood risk today is slim to none.

Friday, as we get closer to the center of circulation with our low, winds pick up as does our risk for heavy downpours and afternoon thunderstorms. We will see some sunshine for a change through mostly cloudy skies which will aid in the development of a few t-storms but severe weather is not expected. We will have to watch for localized high water in poor drainage areas and street ponding which may impact the evening commute but otherwise, the rain will continue to help with drought conditions in our northern counties.

Saturday a cold front towards the west and change in jet stream orientation will help kick our stubborn low out. Until then, morning showers are expected and a few heavy downpours. Highs will reach the mid 70s. A few afternoon thunderstorms as our cold front marches through the region lasting through the evening hours. Severe weather is again, not expected, but windy conditions and heavy rain will be a concern for localized areas.

Sunday a few mountain showers in the morning are likely but towards the west, sunshine starts to peek through the cloud cover. A sprinkle or two may pop in from time to time, but overall, Sunday is looking dry for the most part. Temps respond in kind as winds shift out of the west into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday another cold front from the west looks to make its way in early morning limiting severe weather potential given timing holds. Showers and a rumble or two through the early afternoon from west to east as temps cool slightly into the upper 70s.

Tuesday a few morning showers likely for the mountains but elsewhere we start to dry out and bring back the sunshine. Cloudy skies in the morning break away to partly sunny skies by the evening. Highs in the upper 70s as northwest winds keep temps in check.

Wednesday we start to look and feel like summer, finally. Sunshine expected all day long allowing us to begin to dry out. Highs push into the low 80s but with all the rain of late, expect a muggy feel to the afternoon.

In your extended day forecast, we get a good run on some dry days but rain quickly returns by the following weekend, this time with a few thunderstorms in the mix. Highs still manage to reach the 80s for a short run with that summer feel taking its sweet time working its way in.

THURSDAY

Another soggy day, some breaks. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Broken record forecast. Showers and PM Storms. Highs in the mid 70

SATURDAY

AM showers, some clearing PM. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY

Drier day, Iso. PM Storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

AM Mtn. Showers. PM Storms/Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

AM showers, sunshine PM. Highs in the upper 70s

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns all day. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine with increasing clouds PM. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Showers and Storms, some sun. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY

Sct. Showers all day. Highs in the low 80s.