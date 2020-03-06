More than $1 million announced for Rainelle storm water project

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice, and U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $1 million was awarded to the Rainelle storm water project.

The $1.08 million was awarded in the form of a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). It will be used to reduce major flooding risk impacting Rainelle.

The grant is in response to the June 2016 Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and is part of the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The purpose of the program is to enact mitigation measures reducing the risk of loss of life and property from future disasters.

“We’ve been working right alongside our FEMA partners for several years now and I’m so happy that we’re seeing this supportive funding coming into West Virginia,” Gov. Justice stated.

The grant award provides funding to the Town of Rainelle for Phase One of a Storm Water Project. Phase One will study how to convey water from drainage basin to the river safely, and should be based on the 2016 flood levels of the river and creeks.

Senator Capito thanked DHS and FEMA for their support in the recovery efforts.

“After the devastating floods in 2016, it is essential that we take the necessary steps to ensure our communities are properly prepared. Since then, I have continuously worked with FEMA to make sure that our recovery efforts are both effective and fully funded. This grant will help us create solutions in Rainelle that will safeguard the town from further damage and protect the community for future generations,” Sen. Capito

The HMGP is one of the many voluntary grant programs available following a disaster. HMGP is funded by FEMA and managed in West Virginia by DHSEM.

“I will continue to work with FEMA to bring funding to West Virginia that will reduce flood risk as well as rebuild communities that have been impacted by weather-related disasters and I will continue to fight to ensure that the federal government is a reliable partner in our ongoing recovery efforts across the state,” Sen. Manchin stated.

The Town of Ranielle will receive a total of $1,084,875.