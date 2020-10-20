More than 1,000 grams of heroin recovered during Raleigh County drug bust

BECKLEY JUNCTION, WV (WVNS) — More than 1,000 grams of heroin and more than 100 grams of meth were recovered during a drug bust in Raleigh County.

The bust was executed by members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, State Police Beckley Detachment, FBI, ATF, and the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. Officers executed a search warrant in the Beckley Junction area on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Jamal Johnson was arrested after officers searched his home. They reportedly found more than 1,100 grams of heroin and more than 180 grams of meth, which is worth more than $250,000. Officers also found three guns and a large quantity of ammunition.

Johnson was arrested and charged with possession of heroin with the intent to deliver, possession of meth with the intent to deliver, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was arraigned and is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $450,000 bond.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force is made up of officers from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley Police Department, WV State Police, ATF, and FBI.