CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Chairman of the West Virginia School Building Authority, Governor Jim Justice, announced a monumental milestone as the SBA approves more than $110 million to 19 counties for 2024.

This funding is the largest annual award by the SBA since 2011 and will be used to construct ten new schools and perform renovations on 13 existing schools. 19 counties will be awarded various amounts of money including: Berkeley, Wood, Wyoming, Fayette, Taylor, Marshall, Harrison, Grant, Jackson, Greenbrier, Mason, Logan, Randolph, Calhoun, Morgan, Hancock, Gilmer, Tucker, Barbour.

“I am truly proud to vote for this historic investment in our schools, because it represents our unwavering commitment to providing West Virginia students with the best possible learning environment. This funding doubles down on our belief that every student deserves access to a high-quality education. These new and upgraded facilities will ensure our students have the resources and technology needed to succeed in the classroom and beyond.” – WV Gov. Jim Justice

Counties that will be receiving funds to build new schools include:

Berkeley – $8,333,333 – To be used for construction of a new primary and intermediate school. This is a multi-year commitment with the same recurring payment over three years for a total award sum of $25,000,000.

Wood – $9,309,647 – To be used for construction of three new schools: Lubeck Elementary, Vienna Elementary, and North Parkersburg Elementary. This is a multi-year commitment with the same recurring payment over three years for a total award sum of $27,928,940.

Wyoming – $15,711,654 – To be used for construction of the new Mullens PK-8 School.

Fayette – $15,625,860 – To be used for construction of the new Midland Trail Elementary School.

Taylor – $7,306,600 – To be used for construction of the new Anna Jarvis Elementary School.

Marshall – $9,213,555 – To be used for construction of the new Benwood-McMechen Elementary School.

Counties that will be receiving funds to renovate existing schools include:

Harrison – $5,842,600 – To be used for additions and renovations at Nutter Fort Primary School and Simpson Elementary School.

Grant – $4,755,330 – To be used for additions and renovations at Petersburg Elementary School.

Jackson – $13,547,398 – To be used for additions and renovations at Ripley Middle School.

Greenbrier – $6,707,058 – To be used for additions and renovations at Frankford Elementary School.

Mason – $1,249,000 – To be used for upgrades at Roosevelt Elementary School.

Logan – $3,000,000 – To be used for foundational and structural upgrades at Logan County Middle School.

Randolph – $558,110 – To be used for a partial roof replacement at Elkins Middle School.\

Calhoun – $4,839,829 – To be used for renovations at Calhoun Middle/High School.

Morgan – $367,100 – To be used for renovations at Berkeley Springs High School.

Hancock – $987,720 – To be used for renovations at Oak Glen Middle School.

Gilmer – $724,693 – To be used for renovations at Gilmer County High School.

Tucker – $1,965,945 – To be used for wastewater treatment plant upgrades for Tucker County High School.

Barbour – $1,642,102 – To be used for renovations at Philippi Elementary School.