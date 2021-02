ECCLES, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of customers in Raleigh County are waking up to no power in their homes and businesses.

Appalachian Electric Power’s (AEP) outage map confirmed more than 1,200 of their customers in the Harper and Eccles areas are without electricity as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The outage was first reported at 2:40 a.m.

The reason for the outage is unknown at this time. AEP said power should be restored by 9 a.m.