More than a dozen WVU students test positive for virus

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — At least 14 West Virginia University students have tested positive for the coronavirus. School administrators said on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 the students were in private, off-campus housing and a contact tracing investigation is underway.

The college has been closed since March 20. Monongalia County, where the school is located, counted among the state’s virus hot spots and is subject to stronger safety protocols along with Marion, Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Harrison and Kanawha counties. Gatherings in those counties have been limited to five people and local health departments have been told to establish maximum occupancy rules for businesses, after executive orders from Republican Gov. Jim Justice.