MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One man is dead and another is in police custody after a fatal shooting in Morgantown early Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Just after 3:00 a.m., the suspect, Eric Sneed, 34, walked up from behind a vehicle that was parked in the 200 block of Walnut Street and, using a handgun, fired several shots into the rear passenger area, according to a news release from the Morgantown Police Department.

At the exact time of the shooting, a Morgantown Police officer was driving down High Street, crossing the intersection with Walnut Street, and saw the shooting happen, the release said.

Sneed ran off, with the officer and members of a downtown foot patrol, taking him into custody near the Chestnut Street parking garage. During the chase, officers also found the gun used in the shooting, officials said.

Two people in the rear of the vehicle, a man and a woman, were shot, police said. The driver of the vehicle that was shot into, drove straight to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The man, Marcelius Likely, 34, was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the woman, who has not yet been identified, is being treated for her injuries, the news release said.



Sneed has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and is awaiting arraignment in Monongalia

County Magistrate Court.



The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the MorgantownPolice Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

