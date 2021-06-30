Mostly good news on COVID-19 in WV, but there is one growing concern

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — All but two West Virginia counties are green, marking among the lowest COVID-19 rates since the pandemic began.

There are now fewer than 1,400 active cases, a number that hasn’t been that low since May of 2020. Among people age 12 and older, 53% are now fully vaccinated. Of those 65 and older, 77% are fully vaccinated. Those who’ve not received their shots are urged to do so.

“If you’re not vaccinated, what’s the chances? What’s the chances of you ending up with this? Well, in all honesty, they’re too big of a chance for me. That’s why I’m vaccinated,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

But there are concerns. As with many parts of the country, Delta variant cases have grown fast especially in states with low vaccinations rates. In West Virginia, the number of Delta variant cases tripled between Monday and Tuesday.

“The cases that we are seeing right now, as you mention went from 4 to 12. So just like the other cases, you know the U.K. variant started getting higher and higher in West Virginia. We do expect to see some of those cases as well. So we need to remind everyone to get fully vaccinated in West Virginia,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Public Health Officer.

In all West Virginia has had more than 2,500 variant cases of COVID-19. Ninety percent of them were the U.K. variant.

State health officials said they’ve been assured the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are very effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19. But federal health officials said people who got the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, may need a booster shot to better protect them from the Delta variant.