FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Toys for Tots offers a way for some families to give back.

That’s the story of one family who came to the Fayetteville Walmart on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Toni Lopez donated to Toys for Tots to help deserving kids, and she shared a story with 59News.

She said that, years ago, her husband had to undergo open heart surgery. For three years, the family’s budget was tight and left no funds to purchase Christmas gifts.

Toys for Tots was there for her family during those years, she recalled, making sure her children had gifts under tree when they woke up on Christmas morning.

“The joy on my kids’ face that Christmas morning, when they got something,” Lopez recalled. “Even though I didn’t pick it out, it was amazing. It was the best feeling, ever, no matter how bad everything was going.”

She said she now donates to Toys for Tots to help other families provide toys for their own children.

Toni’s son, Daniel Lopez, is now 18 years old.

Daniel said he also remembered the toys and how special they made Christmas morning.

“I was really happy, but at the time, I really didn’t know it was from Toys for Tots. I just thought my parents had been doing it. It really helped out a lot and we were really happy because of it,” he recalled.

He said he later felt bad that his parents had spent money on the kids’ gifts, because he knew their budget was tight during those years.

That’s when he discovered the gifts had come from Toys for Tots, Daniel said.

“I never realized the things that were going around in my childhood, because of that (Toys for Toys),” he said. “My mom would never let that show and we were always just..we were always happy.”