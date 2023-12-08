FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Dozens of folks stopped to help out their neighbors and even perfect strangers by putting in money or shopping for toys at the Fayetteville Walmart on Friday, December 8, 2023, during the annual Toys for Tots donations drive.

Hunter Scarbrough of Fayetteville was one of the kids who walked up to the donation box and dropped in toys.

Hunter described how he feels to donate.

“Joy. Like, I feel happy for Christmas,” he said. “I bought a Barbie and a Hot Wheels.”

His mother, Amy Scarbrough, explained why she donated.

“I thought, well, I just like to help kids,” she explained. “Because I don’t want them to wake up with nothing on Christmas morning.

“You know, I don’t want one of my kids to do that, so I just wanted to be helpful and get in a little Christmas spirit, myself.”