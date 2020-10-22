Mother asks for community’s help in investigation of missing daughter

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Days continue to pass by, and still no sign of Azareyiah Mitchell.

Her parents, Angie and LaRon, reported her missing, after they did not hear from her for a few days.

“It was so real. I feel like I’m trapped in a nightmare,” Angie said.

They continue to search for her every day. They believe she is in danger somewhere in Fayette County.

“Every time I get out of the car.. I don’t know if I’m going to find her body, or just her,” Angie said. “I don’t know what’s happened to my baby. I have to think of all avenues,”

Angie said she believes someone out there knows where her daughter is.

“How can you sit out there and willingly know information about my daughter and not say anything?” Angie stressed.

While Angie misses her daughter, Azareyiah’s own daughter, who is just five months old, is waiting for her mother’s return.

“That she gets to see her mom again, because she misses her,” Angie said.

For now, Azareyiah’s parents continue to search for her and pray and hope that their worst nightmare doesn’t come true.

“That I’m never going to find her.”