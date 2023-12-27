BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley mother alleged on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, that her adult son overdosed on a controlled substance while inside Southern Regional Jail in 2021, under what she said are mysterious circumstances.

Annell Payne said her son, Kyle “Steven” Robinson, died at Southern Regional Jail in September 2021, after he reportedly overdosed on an illegal drug, which she said was fentanyl.

She said, prior to his death, Robinson had told her in telephone calls from the jail that drugs were rampant among inmates.

Payne alleged that state officials withheld information about her sons’ medical care. She also said that a state official later told her there is indeed a drug problem inside the Beaver facility.

“If they were in charge, and they knew that there were drugs inside the jail, then, to stop it, they would have to stop it at the door,” Payne said. “And the only way you can stop it at the door is getting by the guard.”

Payne said Robinson had recently undergone a serious surgery and had 200 open wounds on his leg, caused by surgical staples.

She said he was unable to walk while unassisted and that his friends rallied to find two mismatched crutches for him to use.

He was charged with operating an open dump because of trash on Payne’s property – a charge.

Payne has contested and said she believes would have been disputed by evidence if her son had lived to have a court hearing.

She alleged on Tuesday that Robinson’s court-appointed attorney failed to contact Robinson and inform him of his case status during Covid and that Raleigh County court officials sent notices to the wrong address.

As a result, she said, police arrested Robinson after he failed to appear in court. She said he was taken to Southern Regional Jail with 200 open wounds on his leg.

Payne alleged jail staff confiscated Robinson’s crutches when he entered Southern Regional Jail and that Robinson told her he held onto a wall as he walked at Southern Regional Jail.

She alleged that Robinson later told her in a phone call that he had seen another inmate using the crutches. Payne said Robinson also told her he had lost weight during his incarceration since he was unable to get to the cafeteria in time to get food.

She alleged he spent around 70 days at the jail and that Prime Care Medical, the private company contracted to provide inmate healthcare, was “a joke.”

According to Payne, she called the jail but was unable to get help for Robinson.

On the Saturday morning before Labor Day, September 4, 2023, Payne said, the phone rang in her apartment around 9 a.m.

When she answered, she said a man told her that her son had died at 7 a.m.

Payne’s log stated, “Bob called from SRJ (Superintendent) and told me Steven died at 7 a.m. Said CPR was done with no result. Said body was sent to (Charleston) for autopsy. Said someone would call me later. Also told me a lot of drugs in SRJ.”

Later that day, around 3 p.m., she wrote, a family member of another inmate called to say, “Steven had been asking to see the doctor, told them he was sick. But they would not let him.”

She was unable to get additional information on Saturday, she said, because it was a holiday weekend. Payne said she also questioned why the SRJ official who notified her of her son’s death had mentioned only “CPR” but had not said Narcan was administered to her son, which is a standard treatment for a drug overdose.

In a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) response, West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials released a statement that a death had occurred at Southern Regional Jail on Sunday, September 5, 2021. The cause was “OD” or “overdose.”

According to the list of deaths at Southern Regional Jail provided by WVDCR officials, there is no other recorded death at Southern Regional Jail in September 2021.

59News has reached out to WVDCR officials to gain clarity on the discrepancy in the dates of Robinson’s death.

Payne’s handwritten log shows she contacted various stage agencies, starting on Sept. 4, 2021, in an effort to gain information about her son’s death.

She told 59News a West Virginia State Police trooper told her Robinson had apparently overdosed but provided no information on how he had obtained illegal drugs inside the jail or how the drugs had gotten into the jail.

Payne said she wants more scrutiny from state officials on how drugs are allegedly entering Southern Regional Jail.

Payne also alleged SRJ staff have failed to return some of Robinson’s personal belongings, including his clothing and his wallet.

“Who knows what they did with that? I got no more,” said Payne. “The person that took me over there, she couldn’t believe it, either. What did they do with the personal belongings? It’s no good to them. Why didn’t they have it in their personal safe, that they could give to me? That wallet would’ve meant a lot to me.”