OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – It’s almost time to celebrate the special moms in our lives.

With Mother’s Day on the way, lots of folks are out buying flowers.

Over at Casto’s Greenhouse in Oak Hill, the aisles are packed as customers are picking out just the right bloom ahead of the holiday celebrations.

Casto’s increased their hours in anticipation of the big day, now open seven days a week through June.

Owner Mazie Casto says Mother’s Day is always the biggest day of the year for her business.

“Mother’s Day is our Super Bowl in the flower business,” said Casto. “It’s a very special day. Everybody wants something for mommy.”

Casto says the most popular flowers getting picked out for moms this year are Geraniums, Million Bells, Fuchsias and Petunias. She also says their hanging baskets are a popular choice this year.

If you’re looking for something besides the most popular choices, the staff at Casto’s Greenhouse has lots of experience and advice for picking out the perfect arrangement for the special mother in your life.