Mother’s day parade in Morgantown reconnects family members after two months

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – The Village at Heritage Point held a special event for their mother’s in their facilities Sunday afternoon, allowing them to reconnect with loved ones after not being able to see them face-to-face for the first time in over two months.

“You know our moms have been in their apartments, or just been in the property for the last several weeks due to COVID-19 so we thought, wouldn’t it be wonderful to do something really special for them for Mother’s Day,” said Executive Director Wilma Sternthal.

The parade was an idea that came up with the county, and it rapidly grew into something much larger than they intended.

Monongalia County EMS, the Morgantown Fire Department, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department all lined up at the front of the parade, followed by 50 families all there to wish their mothers and grandmothers a happy Mother’s Day.

Families came all the way from Virginia, New Jersey, and even North Carolina to see their loved ones. They weren’t given any visitation time because of COVID-19 restrictions, but just to see their loved one’s face was enough for them.

“We’ve been trying to keep them engaged during this time by doing different activities in their apartment, or like five people doing chair bingo in the hallway spread out,” said Sternthal. “This is just another thing, and the turnout was unbelievable. They were so excited for it all week.”

Some residents even had the change to be introduced to their grandchildren for the first time ever.