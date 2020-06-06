Motocross Sports prepare for re-opening date

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sports are slowly starting back up and one race track opened its’ doors.

Beckley Motorsports Park opened its racetrack for people to practice on Saturday, June 6, 2020. They charged 50 dollars a car and started at 3 p.m. The owner, Robert Mooney, said they wanted to give new drivers a chance to try out the track. They also want to give experienced drivers a chance to test out their cars.

“Give everybody time to get tuned into driving. The driver needs to get their skills back, from being off five, six, seven, months. Get the cars all tuned in. We got new cars, new drivers. Everybody needs to get that edge off,” Mooney said.

Their first race of the season is June 27.