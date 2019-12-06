Motorcycle club teams up with Toys For Tots to give back

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — It takes more than just volunteers from Toys For Tots to make their annual toy drive a success. The organization collects new and unused toys to give to children in need this holiday season.

The Patriots Motorcycle Club from Greenbrier County gives back annually to the organization. President of the club, Bob Johnson, works closely with Toys For Tots Coordinator JP Stevens, to deliver the toys for Christmas.

With Toys For Tots’ mission, Johnson said it was an easy choice to choose this organization to give back.

“A lot of us are prior military, since Toys For Tots are with the Marine Corps we decided to sign up with JP and his entourage and make kids Christmas,” Johnson said.

When not working with Toys For Tots, the Patriots Club also collects gifts to deliver to families living in Greenbrier County for Christmas.

