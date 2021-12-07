Motown Christmas to take place at Raleigh Playhouse

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A unique Christmas event is coming to Beckley!

A Motown Christmas will feature classic Christmas songs in concert with How Great Thou Art Theater Group. The performances will be held at the Raleigh Playhouse December 17-18, 2021.

Crystal Tucker said the Motown events have been successful over the last few months. She hopes people will come out to support local performers and get into the holiday spirit.

“If you are looking for something to do in the holidays with your family because this is a family friendly environment,” Tucker said. “Just come on drop what you are doing, get you some tickets and come on out and see Motown.”

The performances will follow COVID-19 precautions and tickets are limited. Tickets can be bought at Tickety Boo Mercantile or by calling 304-938-7549.