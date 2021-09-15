Mount Hope Jubilee cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 is to blame for another canceled event.

The Mount Hope Jubilee is normally a weekend-long festival for people from the Fayette County area to reunite, attend a car show, and enjoy an annual parade. The planning committee decided to cancel the festival in the interest of public health and rising COVID-19 cases.

“Most of the people would wear a mask, but there are people who would not wear masks and because of that it was such a danger, we thought,” said Patty Logan, Chairwoman for the event.

Logan said they are planning for the festival to return next year.