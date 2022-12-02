FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Brooklyn, New York, saw the 59News Team asking for donations of bicycles on Friday, December 2, 2022, during the annual Toys for Tots Drive.

Chaz Fleming, who now lives in Mount Hope, drove to the Walmart in Fayetteville and purchased a child’s bike to donate.

He said he feels good knowing the bike will make a local child happy on Christmas morning.

“I think he’s going to be happy,” Fleming said of the child who will receive the bike. “I always loved getting a bike. Insurance ain’t that great.”

Fleming’s generous spirit was contagious. Moments later, Chuck Jessup of Huntington donated a new children’s bike.