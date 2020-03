MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Mount Hope Police Chief Stan Ellison has retired. Now a new man is taking over the role.

Mayor Michael Kessinger announced on Thursday, March 26, 2020 that Jack Brown will be the new Chief of Police in the Fayette County city. Kessinger thanked Ellison for his years of service and hopes he enjoys retirement.

The Mayor added he is excited to see what Jack Brown accomplishes as the new Chief.