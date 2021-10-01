Mount Hope woman sentenced to prison for burglary

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– On Thursday, September 30, 2021, Norine Perry was sentenced in court for burglary and destruction of property.

According to court documents, Perry, 49 from Mount Hope, WV went into her ex-husband’s home without permission and caused damage to cabinets, a television, and also destroyed windows in December of 2018. She also damaged his vehicle. Text messages were also sent where she admitted to damaging his property.

Perry was convicted of felony burglary and a misdemeanor offense of destruction of property at her trial on April 21, 2021. Judge Thomas Ewing sentenced her to 15 years for the conviction of burglary.

After Perry’s release, she will serve a one-year sentence on home incarceration for the conviction of destruction of property.