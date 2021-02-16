Mountain Lions preparing for next match-up

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Concord Mountain Lions returned to the court over the weekend after having to postpone a game.

The postponed games were due to COVID-19 issues with other programs. Both the men’s head coach, Todd May, and women’s head coach, Kenny Osborne, said they are not letting these changes to the schedule stop them from preparing for the rest of their season .

“Coming off playing Saturday and Monday, we’re going to shoot and do our scouting report so it definitely helps knowing what those teams are going to do, and how they are going to try and do it and what we have to do to take it away and having the experience of the first game playing them each that should benefit us moving forward,” May said.

“It’s not like a traditional season where you play someone in November and then don’t play them until the end of February, that’s going to help as far as that goes and that just hoping that gets you against a team to play,” Osborne said.

Both the men’s and women’s team will travel to West Virginia State Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.