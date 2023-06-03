FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The Mountain Music Festival concludes tonight over at Ace Adventure Resort in Minden with some crunchy bands ready for you to dance to!

Tickets are still available for Saturday night’s line-up, which includes Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Andy Frasco, Big Something, The Kind Thieves as well as YAM YAM on the Mountaintop Main Stage.

Saturday’s concerts wrap up three days of jams featuring about two dozen artists, and of course, there are plenty of other things to do on top of the mountain, including fun at the waterpark.

For more information on purchasing tickets, tap here.