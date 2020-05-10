Mountain State Mini Golf opens up for Mother’s Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local mini golf spot opened up just in time for Mother’s Day!

Mountain State Mini Golf in Beckley opened up this weekend after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be sanitizing golf clubs and balls and keeping groups one hole a part to social distance. The owner, Kevin Traube, wanted to reopen in time, since mother’s day is usually a popular day.

“But we’re just trying to be smart. All of us want to get back to being together and doing things together but we also know we are still working our way through this challenge we have,” said Traube.

The public restrooms are closed for the time being.