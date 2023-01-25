WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Mountain Steer Meat Company celebrated its grand opening in White Sulphur Springs on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

The co-owners, Frank Ford and James Tuckwiller are respectively fifth and seventh-generation cattle farmers from Greenbrier County.

Ford and Tuckwiller said they came up with the idea for the business when the local IGA grocery store reached out to them, asking for help to combat an ongoing beef shortage.

“It allowed us to get our foot in the door, but it also allowed us to be able to showcase what we can do here in this state,” said Tuckwiller. “You know, helping this state feed itself is a huge, huge accolade.”

Now the Mountain Steer Meat Company is hoping to supply meat in bulk all across the state, and eventually across the country.

They are setting their sights high with the help of the Country Roads Angel Network, a group of investors helping to fund start-ups in the Mountain State.

Executive Chairman of Country Roads Angel Chairman Kevin Combs said investing in Mountain Steer Meat Company was an easy choice to make.

“They had a great business idea. There was a need for the market of meat processing in the area. They started their business bootstrap. It got going. They needed additional dollars to grow, and our Angel Group was able to come up with an investment,” Combs told 59News.

At the grand opening, Mountain Steer Meat treated guests to handmade smash burgers, made with homegrown Greenbrier County beef.

Smash-burgers are cheeseburgers that are smashed down onto the grill in the cooking process, which allows nearly every inch of the meat to get an even char from the grill.