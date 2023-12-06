RENICK, WV (WVNS) — Mountain Table is a farm-to-table restaurant and coffee haven nestled in the small community of Renick, West Virginia.

The small business is gearing up for a pretty packed December!

On December 12th, owner Alexander Durand will be serving up some delicious Indian cuisine to be enjoyed while G.R.O.U.P plays jaunty ukulele music for diners.

December 19th sees Mountain Table host their Holiday Craft Market and Ugly Sweater Contest.

Finally on December 26th, they have a Trout Puzzle Contest. Participants are given a trout-shaped puzzle to complete and whoever has the fastest time will win a slew of prizes including a couple bags of Mountain Table’s own coffee.

Mountain Table is located at 24140 Seneca Trail N. in Renick, WV and can be reached at (304) 667-4504.