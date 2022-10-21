MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy had a special guest today, October 21, 2022, as Congresswoman Carol Miller joined the Academy to watch the Platoon Olympics.
The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy offers a 22-week residential and one year post-residential follow-up program dedicated to training and mentoring at-risk youth. During the Platoon Olympics, cadets can gain leadership and teamwork skills through drills, sports, and physical aptitude competitions.
“The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is a fantastic opportunity for West Virginia teenagers to invest in their futures. I applaud these young men and women for committing to work hard, study, and serve alongside their fellow cadets. It was great to watch the Platoon Olympics today and celebrate this class’s achievements. I salute each cadet for their courage, bravery, and dedication to their futures and to West Virginia.”– Congresswoman Miller