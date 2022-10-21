MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy had a special guest today, October 21, 2022, as Congresswoman Carol Miller joined the Academy to watch the Platoon Olympics.

The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy offers a 22-week residential and one year post-residential follow-up program dedicated to training and mentoring at-risk youth. During the Platoon Olympics, cadets can gain leadership and teamwork skills through drills, sports, and physical aptitude competitions.

