Mountaineer Food Bank continues mobile pantry amid rising food prices

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank handed out 400 boxes of food Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Epling stadium in Beckley.

The line was wrapped around the parking lot for people to pick up boxes filled with food, cooking materials and more. Volunteers with the Mountaineer Food Bank told 59News high food prices are making it more difficult for food banks to get the supplies they need.

“Food prices going up is going to be hard on not just the general public going to the grocery store, but places like this, all the food pantries and stuff. It’s going to get tougher. So it’s important for people to donate any time they can to a food pantry. And also volunteer,” said Ron Hedrick.

Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be back in our area in February, when they will be in Lewisburg.