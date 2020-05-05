Mountaineer Food Bank delivers food boxes in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Mountaineer Food Bank was in Lewisburg on the morning of May 5, 2020, distributing food boxes.

Mountaineer Food Bank serves 48 of West Virginia’s 55 Counties. In the midst of the pandemic, they still traveled to Greenbrier County to make sure community members are fed.

Gloria Martin, Coordinator of the Lewisburg/Fairlea food pantry, said they need food now more than ever.

“It speaks to a problem in our country,” Martin said. “We have a problem with hunger in our country. Folks are one paycheck away from poverty or away from needing food for their family. We don’t want anybody in our area to go hungry.”

There are even things you can do to help your local food pantry. If you plant vegetables, you can plant another row to donate. If you have any extra non-perishables, you can donate those as well.