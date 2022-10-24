MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If money is tight for you and your family this holiday season, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is here to help.

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 11:00AM to 12:30PM, people are encouraged to come to come out and get free food. The location for this mobile food pantry will be in Fayette County at the Old Mt. Hope High School.

Supplies are limited, so remember to get there early.

For more information, please call (304) 364-5518, or visit their website at www.mountaineerfoodbank.org.