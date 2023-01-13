BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Veterans and their pets will have full stomachs following a special food giveaway.

Volunteers with Mountaineer Food Bank were at Linda K. Epling Stadium to hand out donated food to veterans, along with bags of food for their cats and dogs.

Volunteers said the cat food, especially, was a happy surprise, on Friday, January 13.

“We knew about the dog food. We knew we were going to get dog food,” said Ruann Handy, a volunteer who helped distribute the food. “But, yeah we were very surprised about the cat food, and so were our veterans. They were very surprised, excited to be able to get cat food today.”

The Segal Law Firm in Charleston donated the bags of pet food.

A limited number of pet food bags are still available for veterans at the Beckley VA Medical Center.