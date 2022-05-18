BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Mountaineer Food Bank continues to have its Mobile Food Pantry for those in need. Boxes of fresh food were given to families at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley on May 18, 2022.

The Food Bank started coming to the Beckley area right after the pandemic began. Staff further said they know there is an ongoing need to feed area families, especially during times like this.

Anytime you can serve your community in any way, it’s a blessing. You can’t help but feel good to see people that need something being able to provide something that they need. Ron Hedrick, Site Manager

The food pantry will return to the stadium on July 20, 2022.