BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Connection to the Connection, Inc. in collaboration with Mountaineer Food Bank will be doing a mobile food bank for the second year, which was a success in 2022.

The event will be at the Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield, West Virginia. The pantry will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. while supplies last.

For more information, please call 304-364-5518.

