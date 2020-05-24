Mountaineer Food Bank returning to Oceana during the summer

OCEANA, WV (WVNS)– The Mountaineer Food Bank will be returning to Oceana in June. The food bank will come to Wyoming County throughout the summer season.

County Coordinator Jim Cook said it is great being able to give back to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are a lot of people in need right now in this area because of the Coronavirus and a lot of people laid off. So it’s really awesome we are able to come down here and help them out and give them a little extra food to help them get through the month,” Cook said.

The Moutaineer Food Bank will in Oceana on June 13th at the Old Magic Mart building from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The other dates will be July 18th, August 15th, September 12th, and October 13th.