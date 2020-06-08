Mountaineer Food Bank returning to Oceana

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank is returning to Wyoming county this weekend. People can pick up food this Saturday in the parking lot of the old Magic Mart Building in Oceana.

County Organizer, Jim Cook, said this is an opportunity for families that may be struggling to put food on their tables.

“We come down here once a month and distribute food to those in need. We don’t ask them to prove they need it, it’s just if they need it they come get it,” Cook said.

The Mountaineer Food Bank will be in the parking lot from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020.