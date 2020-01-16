Mountaineer Food Bank returning to Wyoming County

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS)– The Mountaineer Food Bank will be making a stop in Wyoming County. For four years the food bank has been providing local families an opportunity to get the food they need.

Organizer Jim Cook said every year the food bank helps between 200 and 250 families and they are always looking for donations from the community.

“If they could bring something to carry the food in cause we often don’t have enough boxes,” Cook said. “Laundry baskets work great so if they just want to bring a couple laundry baskets that helps us out a lot.”

The food bank will be located behind Westside High School starting Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

