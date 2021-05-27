Mountaineer Food Bank returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Community volunteers spent their morning helping the people of Raleigh County.

The Mountaineer Food Bank was in Beckley once again on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. They gave out 300 food boxes to people in need. Volunteers, like Ron Hedrick, said giveaways like this are so important to the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a lot of grandmas coming and picking up for people and even just neighbors being neighborly, saying can I get a box for my neighbor who can’t come and stuff like that. So, that’s kind of the blessing we see a lot and it kind of makes you feel good,” Hedrick said.

Mountaineer Food Bank will not be back in Raleigh County again until July 2021.